Services for Shirley Mardell Allen, 62, of Perry, will be held at Noon Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Perry. Burial will be in Lick Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Allen passed away at 8:11 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her home.

Online contributions may be made at www.bienhofffuneralhome.com.