Wm. Hal Shaffer, 82, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at his residence.

Visitation is from 2:30- 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Columbia United Church of Christ, 3201 I-70 Dr. North West; Columbia, MO 65202, where Funeral Services will follow at 4:00 p.m.

He was born Jan. 10, 1937, in St. Louis. Hal was united in marriage to Melba Klausmeier, who survives at their home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

