David Ray Englert
David Ray Englert, age 48, a resident of Mesa, Arizona, a
former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on
Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Banner Desert Hospital, Mesa,
Arizona.
David was born the son of George and Mary Ann (Kelley)
Englert on April 20, 1970, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was
a 1988 graduate of Chillicothe High School. After
graduation, he attended Missouri State University in
Springfield, Missouri. David worked as a painter for many
years. He was a member of the St. Columban Catholic
Church, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Survivors include his father, George Englert and wife
Janet of Tupelo, Mississippi; one daughter, Ellie Englert of
Liberty, Missouri; fiancé, Amy Wright the love of his life for
the last nine years, and son Xavier (Gabe) Wright of
Mesa, Arizona; one brother, Tracy Englert of Chillicothe,
Missouri; two stepbrothers, Kevin Visentin of Guntown,
Mississippi, and Chris Visentin and wife Becca of Saltillo,
Mississippi; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He
was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann Cullen;
paternal grandparents, Raymond and Faye Englert; and
uncles, Ray Joe Englert and Joe Kelley.
A celebration of life will be held at the Lindley Funeral
Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, March 9, 2019,
at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the
Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday,
March 8, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may
call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on
Friday, March 8, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m.
Cremation with burial of his ashes next to his mother will
be held at Lake Viking Cemetery, Gallatin, Missouri.
Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Society
and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home,
P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online
condolence may be made at
www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral
Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.