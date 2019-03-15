David Ray Englert

David Ray Englert, age 48, a resident of Mesa, Arizona, a

former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on

Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Banner Desert Hospital, Mesa,

Arizona.

David was born the son of George and Mary Ann (Kelley)

Englert on April 20, 1970, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was

a 1988 graduate of Chillicothe High School. After

graduation, he attended Missouri State University in

Springfield, Missouri. David worked as a painter for many

years. He was a member of the St. Columban Catholic

Church, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Survivors include his father, George Englert and wife

Janet of Tupelo, Mississippi; one daughter, Ellie Englert of

Liberty, Missouri; fiancé, Amy Wright the love of his life for

the last nine years, and son Xavier (Gabe) Wright of

Mesa, Arizona; one brother, Tracy Englert of Chillicothe,

Missouri; two stepbrothers, Kevin Visentin of Guntown,

Mississippi, and Chris Visentin and wife Becca of Saltillo,

Mississippi; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He

was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann Cullen;

paternal grandparents, Raymond and Faye Englert; and

uncles, Ray Joe Englert and Joe Kelley.

A celebration of life will be held at the Lindley Funeral

Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, March 9, 2019,

at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the

Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday,

March 8, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may

call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on

Friday, March 8, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m.

Cremation with burial of his ashes next to his mother will

be held at Lake Viking Cemetery, Gallatin, Missouri.

Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Society

and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home,

P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online

condolence may be made at

www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral

Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.