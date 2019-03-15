Carl Willis Cole
Carl Willis Cole, age 72, who lived at 1809 Polk Street, Chillicothe,
Missouri, passed away on March 3, 2019, at his home surrounded by
his family.
Carl, “Coley”, was born March 26, 1946, the son of John Willis and Ada
Grace (Hicklin) Cole in Chillicothe. He graduated from Chillicothe High
School in 1964. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in
Mathematics from Central Missouri State University in 1970, and
served in the United States Air Force Reserve from 1968-1973. He
married Marna Elaine (Buck) Cole in 1970 who continues to live in the
family home.
He was a member of the Mount Olive Baptist Church, and the
Chillicothe Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. His
passions were his family, the family farm, Livingston County history,
practical jokes, and lake life.
He is also survived by their four children and ten grandchildren:
Michael Willis Cole and wife Candace and their children Reece Willis,
Katherine Elaine, and Emma Grace of Liberty, MO; Dr. Morgan Elizabeth
Cole and husband Dr. Ryan Moore and their children Margaret
Elizabeth and Simon Thomas of Washington, DC; Dr. Melanie Allison
Barnes and husband Christopher and their children Cole David and
Morgan Daniel of St. Joseph, MO; and Manion Lawrence Cole and wife
Karen, and their children Maddox Manion, Logan Charles, and Grayson
Nicholas, of Webster Groves, MO. Carl was preceded in death by his
parents and his sister, Mildred Marie Cole.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe,
Missouri, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., with burial
immediately following at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Chillicothe,
Missouri. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral
Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 5:00
p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home,
Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 12 noon until
7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to
the Livingston County Humane Society and/or the Spring Hill Cemetery
Association and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O.
Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made
at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home,
Chillicothe, Missouri.