Bruce Arden Dixon, 70, of Fulton passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his home.

Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, at First Presbyterian Church in Fulton. Memorial services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

He was born on Jan. 24, 1949 in Pekin, IL to Ray Arden and Laura Adeline (Martin) Dixon, both of whom preceded him in death.

He was married on August 17, 1975 in Callaway County to Shirley Ann Matthews.

Bruce served as an aviation electronics technician in the United States Navy from 1968 to 1972. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Kansas State University in 1977 and was self-employed as a home builder. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and reading. Bruce was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Fulton for over 60 years, where he served as an elder and volunteered to perform repairs and maintenance on the church building. He also served on the board of the Millersburg Fire Department.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Dixon of Fulton; daughter, Sarah Dixon of Columbia; brother, Martin (Phyllis) Dixon of Fulton; nephew, Ray (Emily) Dixon of Issaquah WA; aunt, Maxie Martin of Fulton; sister-in-law, Linda (Gary) Matthews of Fulton; nephew, Michael (Mischele) Maxwell of Shawnee, KS; and niece, Rachael (Mike) Farrow of Richmond, TX.

Memorials may be given to either Habitat for Humanity or the First Presbyterian Church of Fulton, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.

