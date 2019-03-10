Orlo Shroyer, 76, died at his winter home in Casa Grande, AZ on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16 at the First Christian Church, 327 Capitol Avenue, Jefferson City, MO. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the service following at 11:00 a.m.

Shroyer received his Doctorate in Educational Administration from the University of Missouri, Columbia, in 1987. He served as superintendent of schools in Montgomery City and Chillicothe. In 1995 he joined the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as assistant commissioner of education. He retired in 2003 as deputy commissioner.

Shroyer is survived by his wife Karen, Jefferson City; son Whitney Shroyer and daughter-in-law Letitia Walker, Asheville, NC; and sister, Dona Shroyer, Titonka, IA.