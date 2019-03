Rhonda Sue Thomas (Newell), 57, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

There will be a service held on Saturday, March 9 at 2:00 p.m. at the Columbia Church of Christ, 3100 Pioneer Dr. Columbia MO 65202.

Rhonda was born August 6, 1961.

Memorial donations can be made out to and mailed to the Columbia Church of Christ.