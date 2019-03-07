John Jackson Knight, Jr., 88, of Columbia, was called home on Saturday, March 2, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at Nilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery.

He is survived by one brother; one sister; one son; and two daughters; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; three sisters; his wife; and a son.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 E. St. Charles Rd.; Columbia, MO 65202.