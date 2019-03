Jacquelyn “Candy” Staples, 69, of Mexico, died at 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at SSM Saint Mary’s Audrain in Mexico.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Southside Christian Church. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.

Pickering Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may be given at www.pickeringfh.com