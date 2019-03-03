Barbara Ann Patton, 88, of Columbia passed away Tuesday afternoon Jan. 29, 2019.

There will be a private family celebration of her life; however donations in her honor may be made to Westview Nursing Home, Center, MO or Community Loving Care Hospice, Bowling Green, MO.

Barbara was born in Clarksburg, WV and grew up in Glenshaw, PA. She attended the University of Missouri and graduated Phi Delta Kappa from Penn State University. She met her husband Frank Russell Patton while attending Mizzou. Barbara become a beloved kindergarten teacher at Signal Hill Grade School in Belleville, IL. Her adventurous spirit and loving heart will be truly missed.

She is survived by sons Rusty Patton of Tulsa, OK, Mark Patton of Columbia; daughters, Judy Patton of Pagosa Springs, CO, and Ann Patton of Columbia.