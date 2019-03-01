Opal Frances Galen, age 98, of rural Auxvasse died on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at her home.

She was blessed to have lived her last years with her daughter and son-in-law, Mrs. Ralph (Charlene) Carr of rural Auxvasse.

Opal was born on June 2, 1920 in Kalo, Iowa, the daughter of Otto F. and Lizzie (Duncan) Chalstrom.

On September 10, 1938, in Humboldt, Iowa, she married Laurence H. Galen. After 52 years of marriage, he passed away on December 10, 1990. They lived in Kalo and Fort Dodge, Iowa prior to moving to Benton City, Missouri with their children in 1951. While living in Iowa, she was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Opal was a loving, caring, and devoted homemaker all her life to her husband and seven children. She was a fantastic cook and loved to bake for her family who would gather at her house for all the holidays. She did so many extra things with her great, fun-filled talent of making sure every occasion she celebrated with her family and friends was always a joyous day. On Easter, she had many Easter egg hunts, she shared her great cooking on both Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, which her family was thankful for. On Christmas Eve, she loved filling stockings with candy and two dollar bills for everyone in the family. The qualities of joy she shared with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren are memories that will never be forgotten.

Opal was a resident of the Auxvasse area since 1956. She had many wonderful friends and neighbors who she enjoyed throughout her lifetime. One of her biggest wishes all of her life was to live to be 100! She loved life and enjoyed it to the fullest. She will be missed by all who were blessed to know her.

Survivors include two sons, Jimmie D. Galen of Bowling Green, and Larry A. Galen (Betty R.) of Columbia; four daughters, Mrs. Ralph (Charlene) Carr of Auxvasse, Barbara J. Galen of Bullhead City, Az., Carol E. Galen of Venus, Tx., and Nancy S. Galen of Fort Worth, Tx. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother; father; husband; eldest son, Gary L. Galen; three granddaughters; four brothers, and one sister.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton. Friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Auxvasse Cemetery.

How blessed we were to have known and loved her for 98 years. We can all say, “WOW, WHAT A WONDERFUL LIFE!