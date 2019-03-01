Donald J. Russell of Columbia passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at the Harry S. Truman Veterans Hospital, he was 87 years old.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 2, at 2:00 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will be in Jacksonville Veterans Cemetery on Monday March 4, at 2:00 p.m.

Donald was born Feb. 9, 1932 in Hammond, IN, the son of Meryl and Rose Hawkey, Russell. He married Constance Grites on Sept. 5, 1959 in Westville, IL, she survives at home. He served in the US Navy and he retired in 1985 from the Ozark Airlines as a ground manager.

He is survived by his wife, Constance Russell of Columbia; his children, Charles Todd (Lisa J.) Russell of Boonville, Victoria Rose Young of Latham and Theresa Marie Sapp of Columbia; one brother, Dale (Bobbi) Russell of Port Lavaca, TX; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Homeless Veterans org. in care of the family.