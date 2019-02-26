Becky Schuering passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

The family will receive friends and family from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1, at the chapel. Burial will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.

Becky’s true loves were the classroom, lake, her family and friends. Becky grew up in Columbia, following the Mizzou Tigers. She graduated from Rock Bridge High School, knowing she wanted to be a teacher. Becky was a graduate of Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg. She was a member of the Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority at CMSU, where she developed many lifetime friendships. Becky started her teaching career at Blue Springs High School. After 30 plus years in the classroom, she retired from Blue River Community College.

Survived by her husband, Mike Schuering; mother, Margie Leaton; children, Lyndsay Schuering and husband Victor Recalde, Alex Schuering, Anne Schuering; brother, Russ Leaton and his family; numerous friends and family. She is preceded in death by her father, Russell Leaton.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to her grandmother’s teaching endowment the Mildred Fyrne Leaton Scholarship, and may be left in care of the University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg, MO 64093.

Memories of Becky and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.