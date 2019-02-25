Larry Wayne Carr

Larry Wayne Carr, age 75, of Brookfield, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Life Care Center in

Brookfield.

A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church

in Brookfield with Pastor Tom Sullenger officiating. Burial will be in Parklawn Cemetery in Brookfield. The

family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Memorials to the Animal Shelter of Linn County or Trinity United Methodist Church may be left at the

church or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.

Larry Wayne, son of Walter and Winona (Burd) Carr, was born January 17, 1944, in Brookfield.

Larry was a lifelong resident of Brookfield.

He spent many years working for Walsworth Publishing Company as a janitor in the south plant.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Brookfield.

Survivors include two sisters, Cheryl Calhoun and husband, Dennis of Brookfield and Carol Hawkins and

husband, Carl “Sandy” of Kansas City; one brother, Walter Lane Carr and wife, Marilyn of Brookfield; an

aunt, Lana Minnigerode of Wimberly, Texas; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Christopher Carl Moser

Christopher Carl Moser, 61, of Brookfield, Mo. passed away peacefully February 22, 2019. His favorite past times were hunting, fishing, arrowhead hunting and spending time withhis daughter. He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1975. He is survived by his daughter, Kristy Ann Moser, two grandchildren Dylan and Macie Brundage, Brookfield. Three sisters Linda Manning, Mary kay Johnson and Patty Kersten. Two brothers David and Mike Moser. With many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Carl and Dorthea Mae moser, Brunswick, Mo. No services will be held per his request