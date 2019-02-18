William “Bill” James Warner

William “Bill” James Warner, age 73, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family, January, 1 st

2019, in Brookfield, Missouri.

Bill was born on August 24 th , 1945 in Kansas City, Missouri, to parents Ralph and Irene Warner. He

worked for Santa Fe Railroad as a Pipefitter for 30 years.

Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joe Ann; his daughter Michelle (Mike) Humphrey, of St.

Joseph, MO, his daughter, Melissa (Chris) Morrow, of Gardner, KS, ten grandchildren as well as a

very loving extended family.

Arrangements by Rhodes Funeral Home www.rhodesfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests

donations be sent to Hospice Compassus at 1701-A Prospect Drive, Macon, MO 63552.

Harold L. Collier

Sergeant Major U S Army (Retired) January 10, 1935 - December 29, 2018

" I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith," 2 Timothy 4:7

Harold Lane Collier was born in Brookfield, Missouri. His parents were Bessie Lee Lewis Collier and Arthur J.

Collier.

Harold grew up in a very large family – he was the youngest of 11 children, 10 boys and 1 girl: George

(Velma), Russell (Ruth), Vern (Helen), Elizabeth (Ernest), Earl, Harry (Shirley), Robert (Barbara), Kenneth,

Orville (Phyllis), and Arthur (Mary). He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers and sister.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jo Ann Condon Collier; and children, Lisa Harris (Tim), Linda Moore

(Dorman), and David Collier (Heide); grandchildren: Jamie, Jimmy (Claudia), and Jared (Kyla) LeJeune,

Chelsea Harris Faherty (Duncan), and Cliff Harris. Great-grandchildren: Jayce, Addison, and Matteo LeJeune,

Reese, Ella, and Quinn Faherty; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Harold graduated from Brookfield High School where he lettered in football, basketball, and track; the only

sports the small school had. He attended Northeast Missouri State Teachers College (now Truman State

University) before joining the Army in 1955. He found his place serving our country and was stationed in many

places including Fairbanks, AK; Berlin, Germany (when the Berlin Wall went up); Mannheim, Germany;

Thailand and two tours in Vietnam. In 1978, while serving as an instructor with the ROTC Department at

Northwestern State University, he had a massive coronary and could no longer serve in the Army. He retired

in 1979 as a Sergeant Major, after 26 years of service. Among his many medals are the Legion of Merit,

Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Combat Infantryman Badge. He was devoted to serving his

country and his patriotism never waivered.

He was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church where he served in many areas and on several

committees over the years. He was a friend to many in the community and knew no stranger.

In his private life, he was devoted to his wife and family and loved spending time with them all. In earlier years,

when his health was better, he liked to hunt, fish and golf. He and Jo Ann enjoyed traveling and spent much

time Cajun dancing and making new friends.

A service to celebrate the life of Harold will be held Monday, January 7, 2019, at 11 am in the First United

Methodist Church of Natchitoches. The family will receive friends from 9 am until 10:45 am. Burial will follow

at Northwest LA Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Natchitoches and/or The

American Heart Association.