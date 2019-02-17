Michael C. Harper, 62, of Columbia, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Marksville, LA.

Friends will be received from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Columbia. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Columbia.

He was born Aug. 23, 1956, in Bloomington, IN, a son of Mark and Ann (Wilson) Harper. He was a 1975 graduate of Columbus North High School in Columbus, IN and a 1979 Agriculture Economics graduate and member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity of Purdue University. On June 22, 1985, Mike was united in marriage to Bobbi King, who survives at their home.

Mike worked for FMC Corporation for 39 glorious years as an Ag Chemical Sales Rep, and most recently, as the Industry Relations Manager. He was involved in Missouri FFA and The University of Missouri School of Agriculture. In addition to being involved in Grant’s Boy Scout troop and coaching Shelby’s middle school basketball team, Mike enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and cheering on Mizzou and Purdue athletics. He also liked spending time with neighbors and friends. Mike was an avid reader and never missed the opportunity to learn something new. He never met a stranger he couldn’t talk to and was a wonderful friend to all who knew him. Mike was always open and willing to offer advice, whether it was requested…or not. He loved going to the beach and to his new favorite place, the farm. Mike enjoyed Cardinals baseball, and going on family vacations, always stopping on road trips to explore new places.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mike is also survived by his daughter, Shelby (fiancé Sean O’Hagan) of Philadelphia, PA and son, Grant of St. Louis; brother Terry Harper (Tracey) of Alpharetta, GA, brother Steve Harper (Renee) of Cary, NC, and sister Mary Harper of Indianapolis; niece Lauren (Harper) Lummus (Reid, Harper, and Greyson) of Cumming, GA and nephew Geoffrey Harper (Andrea) of Chicago, IL. He will be greatly missed by customers, co-workers, friends, but most of all, his family.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in Mike’s honor to: The Indiana FFA (https://ffa.givingfuel.com/ffadonate); Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, Theta Chapter, Purdue University; Phi Delta Theta at Purdue Alumni Relations Center, P.O. Box 7007, Alberta Lee, MN 56007-8007; The University of Missouri School of Agriculture- Please choose Division of Applied Sciences (https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1002/giving/index.aspx?sid=1002&gid=165&pgid=5006&cid=9137&dids=229.230.231.232.233.234.235.236.237.238.239.503.504); Central Missouri Honor Flight (http://centralmissourihonorflight.com/donate/)

