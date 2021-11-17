HANNIBAL — OATS Transit is open for regular transportation service for area residents.
OATS Transit follows Federal Transit Administration requirements, which means face masks must be worn on public transit due to COVID-19 through Jan. 18, 2022. Individuals are asked to call the OATS Transit office at 600-415-0901 or 800-654-6287 to schedule a ride or find out about service in the area.
Missourians can also visit the website at www.oatstransit.org and click on their county under the tab “Bus Schedules” to view the local schedule.
OATS Transit is available to the rural general public of any age, seniors and individuals with disabilities. The organization also contracts with a number of agencies to serve their clients. Please note: OATS Transit offices will be closed and regular routes will not be running on Friday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 31, due to observance of the holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.