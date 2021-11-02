HANNIBAL - Oakwood Elementary School received the ranking of #34 in Missouri Elementary Schools; this places the school in the top 30% of elementary schools in Missouri, according to the U.S. News & World Report.
The report notes that 77% of students at Oakwood scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 72% scored at or above that level for reading.
"Oakwood Elementary did better in math and better in reading in this metric compared with students across the state. In Missouri, 46% of students tested at or above the proficient level for reading, and 40% tested at or above that level for math.”
Denise Morriss, Principal of Oakwood Elementary is excited for the recognition. She said that the school holds themselves and students to high expectations, and believes that working together with students and families is one of the keys to successful learning.
“We believe in working with families as a team and moving each and every student academically and socially. It is so wonderful that our hard work is being recognized and noticed,” she said. “Our goal moving forward is to make a great school even better. We will continue to collaborate with one another, with our families and with our community. Oakwood is a wonderful place to be, we love kids and we will continue to expect great accomplishments. We are also very proud of students and their hard work. ”
Shawn Brown, Assistant Superintendent of Hannibal Public Schools added that the recognition is well deserved by the students and staff at Oakwood.
“We have seen students in all of our subgroup areas within Oakwood Elementary performing at or above their peers across the state on state assessments over the past few years,” he said. “Although these rankings specifically target state assessment scores at the elementary level from the 2018-2019 school year, we continue to see positive growth with our students in these state assessments at most levels within our school district.”
