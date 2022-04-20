HANNIBAL — The Northeast Missouri Humane Society recently received support from some local heroes.
At the Big River Comicon on April 8-9, the shelter was named as the organization to receive a portion of the proceeds from the event. Through the basket raffle at the event, Hannibal Heroes Unlimited donated $950.
Pet Supplies Plus of Quincy held a pet supply drive for the shelter and collected boxes of food, treats, a scratching post for cats, and more.
Elise Blue, director of the Northeast Missouri Humane Society, said the shelter is grateful for the support.
“A huge Thank You to Debs Logue and the whole Big River Comic Con gang,” Blue said. “Rachel Zimmerman with Hannibal Heroes Unlimited and Pet Supplies Plus for all of their donations from the Big River Comic convention. We can’t wait until next year, guys!”
