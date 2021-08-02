As summer turns to fall, Sodalis Nature Preserve is celebrating the Dogs Days of Summer with night hikes through the park on the paved trail.
• 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13
• 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Gale Rublee, Hannibal Parks & Recreation nature educator, said, “Where did the term “Dog Days of Summer” come from? Turns out it’s related to the dog star, Sirius, which rises and sets with the sun July 3 through Aug. 11. Let’s observe and contemplate the seasonal changes at summer’s end, enjoy a forest bath, see some stars if possible, and end with a story at the old fireplace.”
The full program lasts about two hours and follows a 2-mile paved trail. Participants are welcome to stay with the group or return to the parking lot on their own. Activities include seasonal observations, sensory activities and information about the creation of Sodalis Nature Preserve.
Rublee is a nationally certified interpreter guide with more than 30 years of experience as a nature educator and storyteller. She is a founding member of the Mississippi Hills Missouri Master Naturalist Chapter in Hannibal. As a nationally certified interpreter guide, she loves interpreting natural and human history for Hannibal residents and visitors alike.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation nature programs are free but space is limited and reservations are required by calling Hannibal Parks & Recreation at 221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.