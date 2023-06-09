HANNIBAL — Hannibal City Clerk Angel Zerbonia was not reappointed by the Hannibal City Council.
Updated: June 10, 2023 @ 1:59 am
HANNIBAL — Hannibal City Clerk Angel Zerbonia was not reappointed by the Hannibal City Council.
In a one-sentence email, Deputy City Clerk Melissa Cogdal said the City Council chose to not reappoint her.
The council went into closed session Tuesday to hear the results of an investigation of the city clerk's office over allegations of a hostile work environment being created by Zerbonia.
City Attorney James Lemon said any action taken by the council would be delivered to Zerbonia first and would be released publicly within 72 hours.
Zerbonia had been on administrative leave seven months.
This comes as former Mayor James Hark resigned on Tuesday.
In a letter to the council, Hark said he took on additional duties with his employer and would be adding more in the next few months.
Also on June 2, impeachment proceedings against Third Ward councilman Stephan Franke were dismissed after Judge Jackson granted Franke's motion.
Franke said he was relieved that the impeachment has concluded and hopes that it serves as a "catalyst for a greater level of transparency and accountability in Hannibal's municipal government."
The articles of impeachment against Franke were first presented during the Jan. 18, 2022, City Council meeting, alleging the councilman took physical actions and made statements that subjected Zerbonia, City Manager Lisa Peck and a former city employee to a "hostile work environment" during the previous year.
