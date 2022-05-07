HANNIBAL — If you saw someone waving from a pink Volkswagen in the Veterans Day parade last November, it was Glenis Rouse, who is known as “Babe.”
Rouse is 96-years-old and is one of the five remaining members of Hannibal’s VFW who served in World War II. Rouse was honored at the VFW Post 55 Thursday evening and received a Certificate of Honor for his service.
Lana Link, Rouse’s daughter who owns the Volkswagen, said he was overjoyed by the recognition for his service.
“He was just so thrilled because in this day and age people don’t always recognize what he did for our country,” Link said. “For someone to award him or even to come and thank him just makes him overjoyed.”
Rouse, who now lives in senior housing at Beth Haven in Hannibal, wasn’t always so open about his time serving in the Navy.
Link said he never spoke of his painful time during the war but finally opened up to her after receiving an honor flight on Sept. 11, 2012.
Rouse served as an airedale, a sailor who works in one of the Navy’s aviation rates, on the aircraft carrier USS Essex.
The ship regularly traveled back and forth to Pearl Harbor. On Nov. 25, 1944, the ship was hit by a kamikaze killing 15 and injuring 48. Rouse was in the water for more than seven hours waiting for rescue.
Link said the tragedies that day stayed with her father.
“He still has nightmares about it and he wouldn’t talk about it for years and years,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking to know the horrible things he saw and went through.”
Though the tragedy partly defined his service, there are other stories from the war he enjoys sharing. Link said he is especially proud of his time aboard another ship.
In 1944, he crossed the equator on a secret mission to take the Philippines back from the Japanese. The mission was successful and helped lead to Japan’s official surrender aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945.
“He was so proud,” said Link.
A highlight at sea for Rouse, and others aboard the ship he was on, was when Ernie Pyle, a Pulitzer Prize–winning American journalist and war correspondent, joined the crew.
On April 18, 1945, only a week after leaving the ship, Pyle was killed by Japanese sniper fire on the island of Ie Shima.
Link said Pyle spent time on his ship writing some of the columns compiled in the book “Brave Men” which is a collection of Pyle’s newspaper columns. Link isn’t certain that Rouse is in the book, but she thought it was possible.
Link feels blessed to still have her father with her.
“He’s 96 but he lives like he is much younger,” she said. “He just lives every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.