HANNIBAL — This year Rhonda Fargis will celebrate Christmas with her daughter, who is now back in her life after more than five years.
The reunion with her daughter is a result of recovery after a lifetime of struggling with drug addiction.
Fargis lives in the Women’s Harvest House, a ministry through Harvest Outreach, a Christ-centered recovery home for women overcoming addictions.
The Men’s Harvest House is another branch of the ministry located in a different area in town.
This isn’t the first time that Fargis has been to the Women’s Harvest House but she said it’s been different this time. Her faith has grown.
“I have been a recovering drug addict since I was 9-years-old. I needed more Christ in my life and to learn more about the biblical way of the Bible so I knew this was the place to get it,” she said. “I have always had faith but the Harvest House has helped me grow into faith and make it stronger. Help me strive for it more, I can’t get enough.”
Fargis will not leave Harvest House anytime soon, as it’s become her safe haven.
“I plan to stay until I am ready – it could be a couple of years really,” she said. “I know I can lay my head down and know I don’t have to sleep with one eye open. This place is my security blanket.”
Fargis is not alone in making the Harvest House more than just a temporary home.
Anna Jurado, 31, has been an IV drug user since she was 17 years old.
“I had gotten so far out there doing meth that I was starting to see and hear things,” she said.
Like Jarvis, Jurado’s addiction led to brokenness in her family, including strained relationship with her son that had lasted nearly a decade.
“My son hadn’t told me I love in probably 10 years, and now, I have been clean for almost 4 months and he is starting to say I love you again,” she said.
Jurado said it was at the Harvest House where she asked God to take over her life.
“If it wasn’t for the Bible study and finally understanding, I wouldn’t have wanted to do that,” she said. “I have friends now. I have a home. I get to see my family whenever I want and before I wasn’t even allowed in my mom’s house. I have a completely changed life.”
Amber Dodd has been battling addiction for 18 years. Recently released from the Department of Corrections, she struggled to find housing due to her charges.
She found a home at the Harvest House a month ago, and she said she finally feels like she fits in somewhere.
“Even once I leave the house I still want to be a part of it,” she said. “I know that I am still alive today because of nothing but Him and the things I have been through. I should already be dead or in prison for life. Only by His grace am I free and alive.
Several pastors are dedicated to the Harvest Outreach programs: Pastor James Bridges from Living Way Christian Fellowship, Pastor Larry Hinds from Brush Arbor Church, and Pastor Randy McDonald at Adiel Baptist Church.
At the Women’s Harvest House, Pastor Cathy Haden from God’s Gathering Place, plays an important role in the women’s lives.
From mentoring the girls to planning and preparing family dinner night, which is every Thursday night, Haden said the key to the Harvest House is introducing people to Jesus Christ.
“We are loving them and that is what’s at the core, that they are feeling love that a lot of people need,” she said. “Everyone here comes from a rough life. They have had things happen to them and they have been through things I have never experienced.”
Haden said she first questioned her call to participate in the ministry, which also helps people just coming out of prison. Although she had a few family members who struggled with addictions, it’s not a life she has experienced before.
“One day He just told me, ‘They know how to live that life, that’s what they know. They need to know how to live a life without that,’” she said. “I got it and from there on I never questioned it.”
Billie Heidecker has lived at the Harvest House as the house manager since last spring. For her, the fight to stay sober is a familiar one.
“I am also in recovery, I am also a felon, and I am also a born-again Christian,” she said. “So I started where they started so I know what it’s like to go through the stages of living this way and adapting and not wanting to give in and surrender.”
Heidecker makes sure each night that everyone is accounted for and not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol and has not brought anything in with them. On days when recovery gets hard, she helps to keep them going.
Some days she has to challenge them “Are you coming out of that bed today? Are you going to be accountable?” in order to prevent them from isolating and becoming depressed.
Heidecker tries to lead by example.
“No matter what life throws at me, I can get trudge through it with God and I want to make sure they understand we pray through it, go to church, our meetings and our Bible studies and that we seek guidance from each other and from our sponsors and spiritual mentors,” she said. “We have to stop fighting it and trying to fix it on our own. Let go of it and let God have it.”
The daily life of the girls at the Harvest House is more than just being idle at the home, however.
Shauna Bunn, Director of Women’s Harvest House, said the home is structured living in a Christian organization and a safe environment. It is the next phase in between getting treatment and getting into their own home if they choose.
“Our goal is to give them life skills, build their foundation and give them support,” she said.
Most of them arrive still in treatment through outpatient services, which is phase one at Harvest House which usually lasts six to nine months. Once they graduate from treatment, they progress to phase two where they can cut back on meetings if they choose, and they are allowed internet and TV in their rooms.
Kristin Tyler was born and raised in St. Charles County and lived in Pike County for the last six years, she has been at Harvest House for about six months.
In and out of trouble, Tyler was sentenced to two days a week in outpatient recovery, but instead checked herself into inpatient treatment at Mark Twain Behavioral Health in Hannibal. When she was ready to leave there, the housing options put her in areas she knew would jeopardize her recovery.
After her counselor gave her an application to the Harvest House, she was accepted in two days. During her time at Harvest House, Tyler has also grown in her faith and was recently baptized.
She has also progressed in treatment and now works full time as a waitress at the Mark Twain Dinette, where she says she also receives a lot of support. Her end goal is to find a career and be on her own, but she will not do that until she knows she can be on her own.
“I have two little boys –a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old– who are waiting for their mommy,” she said. “And she is coming back – she’s been coming back.”
