HANNIBAL, Mo. – The Sound of Freedom movie is creating buzz around the nation and has grossed over $100 million at the box office.
The movie is playing in theaters locally and brings to light sex trafficking of children. People throughout the nation have been shocked to learn the details of this criminal industry.
According to the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia, human trafficking is the second largest and fastest growing criminal industry in the world, second only to drug trafficking.
Children account for half of the victims of human trafficking. The average age that a young person becomes involved in sex trafficking is 12-years-old. The United States is the largest consumer of child sex trafficking in the world.
On Monday, July 31, Stefanie Kaiser who works as the Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children Coordinator at The Child Advocacy Center of Northeast MO, will come to Hannibal for a Coffee Talk with the group Women United to discuss the movie, Sound of Freedom. This will be held at Java Jive at 2 p.m. in downtown Hannibal.
Kaiser is retired from 30 years in law enforcement in the St. Charles area. The last 18 years of her law enforcement career, she was a detective and her area of expertise was child sex crimes and person crimes.
Kaiser will share information about child sex trafficking within our local community, share her key takeaways from the movie and answer any questions.
This Coffee Talk is part of Women United but is open for anyone to attend who is interested in the topic.
Women United provides an opportunity for energetic, passionate and philanthropic women to invest in and advocate for opportunities to improve our community. Backed by United Way of the Mark Twain Area, Women United mobilizes the caring power of women to create a legacy of change.
Reach out to Denise Damron, United Way Executive Director for more information at director@unitedwaymta.org or by calling 573-221-2761.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.