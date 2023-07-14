EWING, Mo. — Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn will be the featured speaker Aug. 2 at a Women in Agriculture workshop in Lewis County.
The free program begins at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 21875 Highway 6 in Ewing.
Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 4:45 pm
EWING, Mo. — Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn will be the featured speaker Aug. 2 at a Women in Agriculture workshop in Lewis County.
The free program begins at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 21875 Highway 6 in Ewing.
Chinn, a fifth-generation farmer from Shelby County, will provide an update on the department she has headed since 2017.
“Probably our biggest draw this year will be Director Chinn,” said Brenda Schreck, University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist based in Lewis County. “Definitely a wide range of topics are going to be covered this year.”
Speakers include University of Missouri Extension agronomists, horticulturists and business and policy specialists along with representatives from the Farm Service Agency, Missouri Department of Conservation and area businesses.
“The event will empower women in agriculture to make informed decisions about farm and home management,” Schreck said.
Participants will learn about raising goats and get some hands-on experience making candles at the program sponsored by MU Extension, FCS Financial and Lewis County Soil and Water Conservation District.
“The program has been going on for years,” Schreck said. “It used to be called the Lady Landowners Workshop. Several years ago we updated the name of the event to Women in Agriculture.”
Registration, requested by July 26, is available online at extension.missouri.edu/events/women-in-agriculture or by contacting Schreck at schreckb@missouri.edu or 573-767-5273.
