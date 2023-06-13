ST. FRANCISVILLE, Mo. — A Mississippi woman was seriously injured Sunday night while attempting to exit a moving vehicle.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Chandra L. Carroll, 42, of Knoxville, Iowa, was heading south at 9:22 p.m. on Mo. 27 at the Iowa state line. The patrol said a passenger, Lachelle G. Cumpton, 51, of Sandy Hook, Ms., removed her seat belt, attempted to exit the vehicle and fell out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.