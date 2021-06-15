HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Police Department responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon involving a collision with a train.
At approximately 4:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Paris Gravel Road near Veterans Road. Once on the scene, officers determined a black Lincoln SUV had been travelling east on Paris Gravel Road and failed to yield to an oncoming Norfolk Southern train, resulting in a collision.
The driver of the Lincoln, a 61-year-old woman, was transported from the scene by the Marion County Ambulance. The Missouri State Highway patrol assisted with the accident investigation.