PERRY, Mo. — Rick Lawrence used to invite friends and family to feast on wild game.
Now, that tradition is used to honor the avid hunter and fisherman who died in May 2014 when he was shot by another hunter while turkey hunting near Mark Twain Lake.
“It was very tragic,” said his daughter-in-law Alaina Lawrence, who fondly recalled her father-in-law. “Rick was an amazing man and known by many; he always had a story to tell and some parts were true.”
To honor Rick, the Lawrence family started Rick Lawrence Outdoor Sportsman’s Safety Awareness, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising youth awareness of hunter safety, which has held a cook-off since 2016 with proceeds going to community organizations and gun safety education.
This year’s Duck Shack’s Wild Game Cook-Off was held Saturday at Perry’s VFW and featured everything from shark to raccoon served like pulled pork sandwiches. Past years brought dishes like squirrel stew and beaver fajitas.
Alaina said in addition to helping community groups the organization also passes out items to help promote hunter safety.
One, the orange tree band, was created by Lawrence’s mother-in-law, Marie, and is meant to catch the attention of other hunters, especially during the turkey season.
“They are really neat. A lot of our friends use them during turkey season, because when you are turkey hunting you don’t have to wear safety orange but you still want people to know you are there,” Alaina said.
The group’s annual Bass Tournament will take place on April 30 with proceeds going to community groups like the Mark Twain Trap team, the Pike County 4-H and ball teams in Perry.
They are currently saving to buy a mobile trap thrower which would allow the Mark Twain Trap Team to have more choices on practice areas.
Lawrence said her father-in-law was safety-minded in all he did, a trait he passed down to his son, Lawrence’s husband, Joe, who is a shooting sports instructor for 4-H.
The organization’s motto is “Be Seen, Be Safe” and they have traveled to school groups and 4-H groups to talk about hunter safety.
“We keep it on a kids level. We teach them how to hold the gun, and different things like,” she said. “We try to make it fun so that it sticks in their heads.”
