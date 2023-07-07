HANNIBAL — A Texas woman suffered minor injuries in a crash Wednesday morning in Hannibal.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2005 GMC Yukon driven by Alice L. Matthews, 45, of Cleveland, Texas was heading south on Veterans Road in Hannibal. At 10:25 a.m., a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Paul D. Arthaud, 72, of Monticello, Mo. failed to yield and drove into the path of the Yukon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.