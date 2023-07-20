WAYLAND, Mo. — A Wayland man was seriously injured Wednesday morning in a Clark County motorcycle crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1984 Yamaha XT250 driven by Kent M. Ash, 39, of Wayland, was heading south at 9:35 a.m. on U.S. 61, 3 miles south of Wayland, when it traveled off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and became airborne, particularly ejecting the driver.
