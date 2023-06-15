HANNIBAL — The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is ending, the two-year emergency program provides help to income-qualifying people for water and sewer bills.
NECAC will take applications for water bill assistance program through June 30.
Applications may be dropped off at NECAC County Service Centers. They may be mailed, but must be postmarked by June 30.
Participants must provide a Social Security number, proof of income and a copy of the bill.
One-time payments of up to $750 go directly to the utility company based upon the bill amount.
For more information, call one of the following NECAC County Service Centers:
Lewis County: 408 S. Fourth in Canton — 573-288-3969.
Lincoln County: 11 Woodcrest Dr. in Troy — 636-528-7604.
Macon County: 907 Highway PP in Macon — 660-385-4616.
Marion County: 3518 Palmyra Road in Hannibal — 573-221-7166.
Monroe County: 314 N. Washington in Paris — 660-327-4110.
Montgomery County: 137 Farnen in Montgomery City — 573-564-3606.
Pike County: 805 Bus. Hwy. 61 North in Bowling Green — 573-324-2207.
Ralls County: 411 Main in New London — 573-985-2411.
