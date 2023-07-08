Warm welcome extended to visiting riverboats

The Viking Mississippi approaches Hannibal’s riverfront at midday Monday, July 3, 2023, for its first scheduled stop of the 2023 riverboat season. Dozens of riverboat visits are expected in 2023.

 Trevor McDonald/Hannibal Convention & Visitors Bureau

HANNIBAL — The Viking Mississippi Riverboat docked on Hannibal’s riverfront at midday Monday for its first Hannibal stop of the 2023 cruise season.

While not the first boat docking of the season, it was, nonetheless, a welcome sight on Hannibal’s shoreline.

