Warm welcome extended to visiting riverboats

HANNIBAL — The Viking Mississippi Riverboat docked on Hannibal’s riverfront at midday Monday for its first Hannibal stop of the 2023 cruise season.
While not the first boat docking of the season, it was, nonetheless, a welcome sight on Hannibal’s shoreline.
As they do for all docking riverboats, the Hannibal Visitors and Convention Bureau met the voyagers with welcome bags; the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce was represented on the riverfront by its ambassadors, and Tom and Becky were on hand for photo opportunities.
“We always give them a warm welcome,” said Megan Rapp, HCVB tourism director.
Three companies are providing Mississippi River tours this year, with stops in Hannibal: American Cruiselines, American Queen Voyages and Viking Mississippi.
The boats are: American Symphony; Viking Mississippi; American Countess; American Queen; American Serenade and American Heritage.
Boats accommodate between 150 to 400 passengers, Rapp said, and often have about as many crew members.
That in itself has a marked effect upon Hannibal’s economy. Naturally, the downtown businesses are directly impacted by these visitors. But in actuality, Hannibal as a whole benefits.
“The crew aboard the boats may have a need to go to big box stores or grocery stores.” Rapp said. The cruise lines have motor coaches to take their passengers to popular tourist destinations away from downtown. “If someone needs a pharmacy, or to go somewhere else, taxi services can get them where they need to be in Hannibal.”
While the cruises from the three companies vary, “We welcome all the riverboats,” Rapp said. “We want to give them all the great things to do in Hannibal. Hannibal is often (the passengers’) favorite stop, because it is so walkable. Hannibal is a highlight for these cruises.”
Long range plans
“We get the preliminary docking schedule several years in advance,” Rapp said, “and we post it on our website and in our Visitors’ Guide.”
She is quick to point out, however, that the dockings are “water dependent. It’s a fluid schedule,” she said.
“We do our best to let our partners know of changes in the arrival times. It’s not the ocean; the Mississippi has done its own thing since Mark Twain’s time. Sometimes its up, and sometimes its down.”
Local interest
While boat passengers from around the globe are anxious to get a look at Hannibal, Hannibal residents are also interested in getting a look at the docking riverboats.
“When the big boats arrive downtown, people bring their lunches, sit in their cars or on the park benches, and take pictures,” Rapp said. "The riverfront looks so beautiful with these giant ships. It’s something special.”
The riverfront revitalization was not planned for the boat dockings, Rapp said, but the new riverfront is one of the added perks from the HCVB perspective. “There are now two docks for riverboats. In the past, we could only have one dock at a time.”
Busy summer
According to the “fluid schedule” for riverboat dockings posted on the HCVB’s web site, Hannibal is scheduled for:
• 13 dockings in July.
• 13 dockings in August.
• 14 dockings in September.
• 11 dockings in October.
• The final docking of the year, scheduled for Nov. 8.
