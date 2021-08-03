HANNIBAL — Proposition 1, a proposal that asked voters to increase the city of Hannibal’s sales tax rate by one half cent, was rejected Tuesday by a margin of 26 votes.
The election, which featured a light voter turnout, saw 369 votes cast in favor of the measure while overall a total of 395 voters opposed the proposal.
In Marion County, there were 367 “yes” ballots turned in and 392 “no” ballots. In Ralls County, 2 “yes” ballots were submitted and 3 “no” ballots.
Revenue generated by the tax increase would have been used solely for “citywide infrastructure and remedial improvements.”
According to supporters of Proposition 1 its passage would not have impacted the cost of groceries, medication or gasoline.
Reportedly the additional sales tax would have cost consumers $0.50 per every $100 spent. It is estimated that on average the additional sales tax would have cost Hannibal residents $55 per year.
City Councilman Alan Bowen, who proposed placing the sales tax increase before voters in March, says not only would the higher tax have been paid by residents of the community, but by visitors and those who live in the area and come to Hannibal to shop.