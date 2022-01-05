Volunteers are needed in the community all year long

HANNIBAL — When the bells are ringing outside of retail stores during the holiday season, there’s no mistaking who it is: the Salvation Army.
The organization, along with Douglass Community Services and Toys for Tots, distributed toys and food baskets to approximately 767 families in Hannibal, Bowling Green and Canton this past holiday season.
Amanda Bowen, a caseworker at Salvation Army, said even though her organization might be more visible at this time on the calendar, they always want to help communities in need and seek volunteers all year long.
“We always have a need for volunteers.” Bowen said. “We always could use those volunteers to help with getting pantry bags ready for people who need to come in and access the pantries; they can do that every 30 days.”
Denise Damron, executive director of the United Way of the Mark Twain Area, said volunteers keep the organization running.
“There are endless opportunities out there because it takes manpower. That’s the biggest thing,” she said. “These things don’t happen without people behind the scenes making them happen.”
Damron said people have several resources they can give, and she likes to simplify it by saying people “can give up your time, your talents and your treasures.”
As part of the Giving Tuesday campaign United Way is participating in, Damron has a booklet available listing organizations to volunteer with.
“My goal there was that the booklet would become a true tool for people to be able to utilize,” she said, “or they can stop by our office and we have extras as well, so they can learn how to volunteer in the new year.”
Sometimes residents can help out by going on a regular shopping trip. The Dollar Tree benefits the Salvation Army and several other local not-for-profits. Customers can purchase items, like can openers, laundry detergent and other household items, to donate.
Bowen said many local businesses provide the Salvation Army with day-old food items. Bowen said Walmart, Aldi, Big Lots and the Dutch Country Store are great providers in the Hannibal business community.
“This is where we get the bulk of our meat. They also send pastries and donuts and cupcakes,” she said. “Big Lots gives us stuff for our Bread Vine, and facials; just different fun things.”
Bowen said the group received around 5,500 pounds of ground venison from Share the Harvest.
“Which is a lot leaner and healthier,” she said, “so we are able to distribute that as well.”
Bowen said participating in food drives, or hosting, is another way to help.
Young Hannibal resident Robert Wealer hosts Robert’s Canned Food Drive yearly. In June, he delivered $1,000 in non-perishable food items to the Salvation Army food pantry, and since 2015, he has collected $11,000 and more than 31,000 food items.
“He is one of my favorite people. He does that for us in July and blows me away every time because he beats it or exceeds it every year,” Bowen said, adding all of the elementary schools also provide for the programs through food drives. “Right now, my back room is full.”
Bowen said anyone who shops at or donates items to the Salvation Army Thrift Store, which is in their Steamboat Bend shopping center location, is also directly donating to the community.
“I want people to understand that when you donate, whether it’s time, monetary or items, it is going to the same cause,” she said. “When they shop here, that money does stay. That’s what I love about being here in the building is that our patrons of the store actually get to see that their money goes to the community.”
The Salvation Army partners with other agencies, including NECAC, Douglass Community, Preferred Family Healthcare, Clarity and The United Way.
“We all work together because each of us alone have our limits,” Bowen said.
Damron said one especially important way to help is working with children.
“When we are talking about kids specifically that’s where a lot of people’s hearts are,” she said. “The number of kids in foster care in our community is more than escalating. It is growing exponentially all the time.”
Damron said CASA, a program through Douglass Community Services that has court-appointed special advocates, is useful. She said within the 10th Circuit District, which includes Marion County, Monroe County and Ralls County, nearly 250 children are in need of help.
“Each of those children and each of those families could use a CASA advocate,” she said.
Through CASA, Damron said, volunteers can have a lasting influence on a child.
“You learn the reason the child is in foster care, and read their court case information,” she said. “You get to know the unfortunate things that led to that child being where they are, and learn what that child wants and really advocate for that child’s best interests.”
She also suggested looking at opportunities within the school system as a mentor.
“You can connect with kids who maybe don’t have the best home life or maybe just really need an extra boost, or have been through something tough or are maybe just a little bit squirrely. Those kiddos can use a mentor in their lives,” she said. “You are molding and shaping the future of someone’s life, and you are hopefully shaping it for the better and leaving that child in a better place than where you found them.”
Bowen said the Salvation Army also goes farther than just providing immediate needs, but also helps people with long-term solutions. Partnering with Quincy Salvation army case manager Alex McIntosh and with the program Pathways of Hope, clients can come in and talk to Bowen.
“Pathways of Hope is for single parents or anyone who has children, we also do it for individuals as well because there are a lot of individuals who need help, too. We will have you come in and do an assessment and fill out an application, which helps us understand what your needs are,” Bowen said. “We create goals and we track them.”
From finding housing or a better paying job, to helping clients navigate through job interviews or finding help for daycare, to even helping them apply for housing or obtain important documents like social security cards or birth certificates, Bowen said they are there to help.
“I’ve done budgeting with my clients to help them budget their money. Knowing what you need to do and what you have left to work with,” she said. “I have helped with connecting Veterans to Veteran resources that they didn’t know existed.”
Bowen said for more information on volunteering, or to fill out an application for services, visit the Salvation Army located at 200 Steamboat Bend Shopping Center in Hannibal or call her at 573-221-7072.
For a copy of the United Way Giving Tuesday Booklet, visit their website at unitedwaymta.org or stop by its office at 3062 U.S. 61 North in Hannibal, located behind Tom Boland Ford.
