QUINCY — The Quincy Regional Airport will host the Annual Stinson Summit this week, including a public open house to allow guests to get up close with the vintage Stinson aircraft on display.
The Stinson Summit will run from Sept. 14 to 17, with the open house taking place 6 - 8 p.m. on Saturday. Stinson aircraft owners and enthusiasts will be in attendance from all across North America for four days of technical sessions and information exchange.
In the 1930s and 1940s, Stinson aircraft were considered the "Cadillac of personal aircraft." The company motto was to set the "Aircraft Standard of the World." In 1949, Piper Aircraft purchased Stinson and effectively shut down the brand.
Nearly all of the aircraft at the Summit are 75 years old or more. The planes are maintained in airworthy condition by dedicated people who consider themselves caretakers rather than simply owners.
During Saturday's open house, attendees and the general public will have the opportunity to walk out on the tarmac to see the aircraft up close, as well as have the chance to speak with owners and pilots about their experiences with the planes.
The Stinson Summit 2023 is made possible by the aircraft owners, the International Stinson Club and a grant from the BET on Q committee in Quincy.
