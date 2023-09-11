PERRY, Mo. — The VFW is kicking off its annual Patriot’s Pen youth essay competition.
Middle school students in grades 6-8 in this area have the opportunity to compete and win thousands of dollars in national awards.
Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: September 11, 2023 @ 4:15 pm
PERRY, Mo. — The VFW is kicking off its annual Patriot’s Pen youth essay competition.
Middle school students in grades 6-8 in this area have the opportunity to compete and win thousands of dollars in national awards.
The VFW enacted the Patriot’s Pen competition in 1995 to encourage young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society by composing a 300 to 400 word patriotic-themed essay. The theme for the 2023-24 competition is “How are you inspired by America?”
Students begin by competing at the local Post level. Post winners advance to District competition with District winners advancing to the state competition. State first-place winners compete for their share of thousands of dollars in awards, and the national first-place winner is awarded $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C.
Each year, more than 125,000 students participate nationwide. Deadline for student entries is October 31.
Interested students and teachers should contact their local VFW Post Auxiliary 4088 by phone at 573-231-6791 or email the Post/Auxiliary at auxjad@gmail.com for more information.
