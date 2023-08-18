Kaitlin Noonan

Since she was injured in a bicycle accident in June, Kaitlin Noonan continues to make progress toward recovery. She is now a patient at Rusk Rehabilitation Hospital in Columbia. A fundraiser is planned today by the VFW, at 209 Bird St., in Hannibal. Proceeds will go directly to the Noonan family. Kaitlin is the daughter of Joe and Karan Noonan of Hannibal. Photo contributed by Joe Noonan.

HANNIBAL — The community of Hannibal is rallying around the Noonan family Aug. 19, as the VFW hosts an all-day fundraiser on behalf of 24-year-old Kaitlin Noonan, who was severely injured in a bicycle accident last June. The events take place at 209 Bird St., Hannibal.

There will be a live auction at 2 p.m., for Cardinal baseball tickets.

