HANNIBAL — The community of Hannibal is rallying around the Noonan family Aug. 19, as the VFW hosts an all-day fundraiser on behalf of 24-year-old Kaitlin Noonan, who was severely injured in a bicycle accident last June. The events take place at 209 Bird St., Hannibal.
There will be a live auction at 2 p.m., for Cardinal baseball tickets.
A silent auction will take place from 1-4 p.m., featuring a vast array of donated items, from massages and tanning, kids baskets, artwork, jewelry, paintings and gift certificates. “We have a lot of items,” said Shandi Roberts, who is coordinating the events.
There will also be a 50-50 raffle; and a raffle for an AR15 gun.
In addition, there will be a pulled pork meal, for $10.
Proceeds will go to Joe Noonan, Kaitlin’s father, who is a member of the Ronald Powell Memorial Friends of the VFW.
Scott Seddon, of VFW Post 2446, explains why the VFW is supporting the Noonan family.
“When Joe closed Ole Planters restaurant (in 2021), he missed cooking. So he volunteered to cook dinner for Meatloaf Monday,” at the VFW. Since his daughter’s accident, Joe has remained in Columbia at her bedside, first at University Hospital, and now at Rusk Rehabilitation Hospital. “This is something nice that we could do to help his family. Kaitlin’s injury is life altering. We do benefits when we have a member in need. We look after our own.”
Long recovery
“I’ve stayed with her the whole time,” since the accident, Joe Noonan said Friday morning in a telephone interview, “going on to my third month.”
He explained that Kaitlin was in a bicycle wreck, and is paralyzed from the high waist down. “She is having doctors say she is right on track for the therapies she’s getting. It was slow in the beginning. Her mental state - as you can imagine - being 24 years old and autistic - she is having a lot of issues.
“She knows she was going down a hill,” on her bicycle when the accident happened, “but she doesn’t know anything that has happened in the last six weeks. She has lost six weeks and doesn’t know where it went.
“She is learning how to get out of a bed, but she needs assistance. Kaitlin struggles every day with mental issues; being in this situation is even harder. She tries not to be mean with the nurses.”
Kaitlin is talking now. “The (tracheostomy tube) is completely out,” Joe said. “She has speech therapy every day. Right now she is living moment to moment.”
Prior to the accident, Kaitlin was very active. For exercise, she walked up and down the steps to the lighthouse, she worked out with weights, and walked three to five miles a day, in addition to bicycling.
“That has helped tremendously with (the therapy) she is doing now,” Joe said. “One therapist said, ‘I think you’re the strongest woman we’ve had here.’ That made her feel good.”
Hospital care
Joe Noonan and his wife, Karan, are very pleased with the compassionate care their daughter has received at both the hospital and at the rehabilitation center.
“On the last day of ICU the girls shampooed her hair and painted her fingernails. It was neat, they are really good with her. While she was out cold for five weeks, they would clean her hair and did braids in her hair at night. Kaitlin didn’t know any of this was going on. I’ve showed her the pictures. She cries. Her sister came and painted her toenails one day.”
In the future
Once released from rehab, housing for Kaitlin will present a problem. The family lives above the former Ole Planters Restaurant on North Main Street. “I have three apartments upstairs; one apartment has a step-in shower, while her apartment has a tub. She won’t be able to move the wheelchair to get close enough to reach the tub or the bath.
“That is the kind of problem she deals with; she can’t project in her mind what is possible and what is not possible.”
For information about Saturday’s fundraiser, call the VFW at 573 248 0553.
