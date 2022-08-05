Veterans Sports Complex is "the community's field"

HANNIBAL – A ribbon-cutting ceremony and social hosted by Hannibal Public School District on Thursday afternoon introduced the Hannibal community to the newly renovated Veterans Sports Complex.
It was the first of many events to be hosted at the baseball, softball and soccer complex both for the Pirate Athletes and for sports competitions at the Hannibal community.
Susan Johnson, superintendent of the Hannibal Public School District, called the new complex the community’s field.
“We are looking forward to the opportunity to share it with the community,” Johnson said. “Especially with young kids who are into traveling sports and have to travel far distances and get a hotel and do all of those.”
With an increase of bigger competitions and other events there, Johnson said the sports complex will help show off Hannibal and hopefully bring some economic impact through hotel, restaurants and more.
The sports complex was originally built in 2003 and was one of several projects derived from a bond issue passed in 1999 allotting the Hannibal school district 13 million dollars. Other projects completed with the funding was the Veterans Elementary, an addition to Hannibal Middle School, and two new classrooms at Oakwood Elementary.
Clint Graham, activities Director for the district, was the first baseball coach when the field first opened in 2003.
“The facilities were really nice back then being brand new but over time Mother Nature took her toll with natural fields and we needed to make several improvements out here,” he said.
Graham said after discussions about the new field they started to raise money for it under the Pirate Pride Project.
“One day I walked into Mrs. Johnson’s office for a meeting and she gave me the go-ahead to proceed with the project and here we are today celebrating it,” he said. “It feels really good.”
Graham said the playing surfaces are all ready to go but there are some off-field areas that needed tightening up.
Brad Kurz of the Hannibal Board of Education said that the field finally matches the level of those who are playing on it. He said that Hannibal’s soccer team, which is coached by Eric Hill, is a premier soccer program in Northeast Missouri.
“It’s exciting that he now has a facility that matches the excellence that the program has built over time,” he said.
The project started in February but the progress slowed with the onslaught of rain last spring but the fields will be ready for fall sports and practice will start there on Monday.
Graham and Johnson both thanked Mammoth Construction, who did the majority of the work on the project and also on the Porter Stadium turf last year, for their tireless efforts to complete the project before the fall season.
They worked really hard to get this finished so that our fall sports could start without delays,” she said. “They worked seven days a week – many times until 10 or 11 at night.”
When speaking during the ceremony, Johnson also thanked the neighbors surrounding Veterans Elementary for tolerating the construction during the last few months.
“For any inconveniences that might have caused them; we really appreciate it,” she said.
She also thanked Bleigh Construction for donating concrete and the Hannibal Booster Club for donating bleachers by the soccer field. She also thanked Pepsi Cola for donating beverages for the day’s event.
Kurz said the fields are a glimpse of what is to come for the Hannibal Pirates.
“We are now literally laying the groundwork for the next generation of Pirate Athletes for baseball and softball and that’s exciting to think about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.