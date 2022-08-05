Veterans Sports Complex is "the community's field"

Susan Johnson, superintendent of the Hannibal Public School District, cuts the ribbon Thursday afternoon on the Veterans Sports Complex located behind Veterans Elementary School. She is surrounded by some members of the school board, school officials, members of the Hannibal Booster Club, Tom and Becky ambassadors and community members. 

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / MIKE THOMAS

HANNIBAL – A ribbon-cutting ceremony and social hosted by Hannibal Public School District on Thursday afternoon introduced the Hannibal community to the newly renovated Veterans Sports Complex.

It was the first of many events to be hosted at the baseball, softball and soccer complex both for the Pirate Athletes and for sports competitions at the Hannibal community.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.