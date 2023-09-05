BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Vandalia man and a teen were seriously injured in a Monday afternoon motorcycle crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2000 Yamaha XVS650 driven by Joseph H. Resor, 40, of Vandalia, was heading east at 2:15 p.m. on U.S. 54, east of Pike 485, when it struck an object in the road. After impact, the patrol said the Yamaha overturned and traveled off the south side of the road, ejecting the driver and passenger.
