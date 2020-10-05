The Uptown Strings band will mark 46 years of playing music at the weekly Senior Dances.
There will be a cake and celebration to honor the anniversary on Oct. 14. The Senior Dances are noon to 3 p.m. every Wednesday at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
The Recreation Center recently reopened to the public, allowing the Senior Dances to start up again. Betty Parsons Miller, who played drums since the first dances when the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center was still an active armory, held up a picture of the band members who started the weekly tradition. She said the band was first known as the Forget Me Nots — named after the Forget Me Not Senior Citizen Center in New London — and original band member Ed Dye organized the senior adult dances that continue today in Hannibal.
Miller is the only surviving member of the original band, which included Dye, Dick Swain and Paul Quilling. The current lineup of Uptown Strings consists of Miller on drums, along with Harlon Lain and Wendell Glance, lead guitar, Greg Cornelius, bass, and her husband, Martin, vocals and rhythm guitar.
During the 45-year anniversary in 2019, Miller flipped through the pages of the sign-in books, remembering the dances that drew an average of 100 participants each week — sometimes there were roughly 150 people during the 1980s. Today, an average of 30 participants come to the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center each week. Miller commended the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department for their constant support and providing a venue with a wide-open space for dancing.
“There’s plenty of room there and plenty of places to sit if you get tired of dancing,” Miller said.