QUINCY, Ill. — The Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors announced the 66th Mission will take place Thursday, August 17 out of John Wood Community College.
A total of 31 veterans will take part on this trip. Of them, 27 served during the Vietnam era and the remaining four served before or after Vietnam.
This will be the 66th mission overall for local veterans since the program started serving the Tri-State region in 2010. Since then, 2,098 local veterans who served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam and between those conflicts have previously participated in this program.
The 31 veterans come from Illinois (Adams, Brown, Hancock, and McDonough), Missouri (Marion, Clark, Knox and Lewis) and Iowa (Lee) will be part of this mission.
The trip will follow the itinerary that has been successful over the past 13 years.
It includes a 2 a.m. departure for a bus ride to Lambert Field in St. Louis where they will board their flight to Baltimore and then on to DC.
The first stop will be at the Vietnam Wall Memorial. This stop will also include visits to the nearby Korea and Lincoln Memorials.
Next on their itinerary is a stop at the World War II Memorial, which sits next to the Washington Monument and where a group picture will be taken.
The next stop is at the Air Force Memorial overlooking the Pentagon and then an emotional visit to Arlington National Cemetery including seeing the ceremonial changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The DC trip will conclude with a stop at the Iwo Jima Memorial and then dinner at the Navy Memorial on Pennsylvania Avenue.
The veterans will then head to Reagan International Airport for their return flight back to St. Louis. A charter bus will bring them back to John Wood’s Sports Arena for their homecoming. The expected arrival time back in Quincy will be around 10:30 p.m.
Great River Honor Flight was started on Veterans Day 2009 with its first flight scheduled on April 13, 2010. Back then all the veterans were from World War II. That is the way it continued for several years until it was decided to expand to those veterans who had served during the Korean War. Since then, it has also expanded to include veterans during the Vietnam War and those who served between WWII, Korea and Vietnam and veterans serving thru 1985.
The goal for Great River Honor Flight remains to increase the total number of local veterans who have flown to Washington DC for FREE. After this trip the Honor Flight program will have flown 2,129 veterans to D.C.
