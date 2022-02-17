United Way seeking nominations for an Evening of Philanthropy

HANNIBAL — The United Way of the Mark Twain Area is currently seeking nominations for individuals to honor at the 2022 Evening of Philanthropy.
The United Way Evening of Philanthropy began in 2019 with the goal to honor individuals, families, and couples who invest their time, talents, and treasures to make our community better.
“There are so many individuals who have done so many great things to improve our community,” said Denise Damron, executive director of the United Way. “The Evening of Philanthropy spotlights these great individuals, their good work, and we are hopeful it inspires others to do good things with their time, talents, and treasures in our community.”
The United Way is seeking nominations for the Evening of Philanthropy Honorees in four categories:
• Life-Long Philanthropist: Someone who has continuously worked to empower individuals and increase the capacity of people to care for one another.
• Philanthropic Family/Couple: A family/couple that works together to empower individuals and increase the capacity of people to care for one another.
• Philanthropic Individual: An individual who works to empower individuals and increase the capacity of people to care for one another.
• Philanthropic Youth: An individual 18 or younger who works to empower individuals and increase the capacity of people to care for one another.
Individuals must reside within Marion, Monroe, Ralls, Shelby and Lewis counties in Northeast Missouri in order to be nominated for one of these awards. The link to make nominations can be found at unitedwaymta.org/events
Honorees from previous years include:
• 2019 Philanthropic Individual: Kate Dougherty, founder of the local non-profit Down Country, was honored for her work providing local individuals with disabilities, educators, medical professionals, therapists, and more the opportunity to attend national and international conferences to learn about disability best practices and more.
• 2019 Life-Long Philanthropist: The late Ralph Griesbaum, for his work getting hogs donated and raising dollars to pay for the processing of these hogs to provide hundreds of thousands of pounds of meat to local food pantries and senior centers.
• 2019 Philanthropic Couple: Kevin and Denice Blew, for their work as house parents since the 1980s at Shiloh Christian Children’s Ranch where they raised hundreds of abused and neglected children providing them with a stable life and lots of love.
• 2019 Philanthropic Youth: Robert Wealer, for launching and hosting a large yearly food drive to collect food for the Salvation Army Food Pantry.
• 2020 Philanthropic Individual: Sharon Webster, for dedicating her time, energy, and livelihood to the success of the Hannibal Free Clinic since the organization’s creation in 2007. She has been the face of the organization recruiting physicians and other medical professionals to donate their time to provide healthcare services to local low-income, uninsured people.
• 2020 Life-Long Philanthropist: Betty Anderson, for volunteering countless hours to have millions of dollars worth of life-saving medications donated for low income, uninsured community members through the Hannibal Free Clinic.
• 2020 Philanthropic Couple: Pat and Connie Benson, for their work giving much of their time, energy, and treasures to support organizations that are improving the lives of many individuals locally and globally.
• 2020 Philanthropic Youth: Ethan Romig, for doing a monthly kindness project where he honors a group of individuals, raises dollars for a specific cause, and/or volunteers at a various nonprofit organization.
The United Way’s Evening of Philanthropy will be held Friday, April 22 at the Barn of Beau & Co. just outside of Palmyra. At the event, videos will be premiered showcasing the great work of the individuals. These videos are being produced by communication students at Hannibal LaGrange University. Tickets can be purchased online at unitedwaymta.org under events or by calling 573-221-2761.
The event is sponsored by Benson Financial, Chariton Valley and WGEM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.