United Way kicks off "Inspire the Future" Campaign

Thursday evening the United Way kicked off their 2022 Campaign "Inspire the Future" with live music, food, a kid zone and local organizations on-site to discuss their services.

HANNIBAL – The United Way of the Mark Twain Area kicked off their 2022 Campaign at a crowded riverfront Thursday evening complete with a bouncy house, cornhole matches, food and live music.

This year’s campaign is “Inspire the Future” and the campaign chair is Dawn Lowrey of US Bank. Lowry said they hope this year to inspire people to not only better themselves but to also help their community members and that they will then pass it on.

