United Way kicks off "Inspire the Future" Campaign

HANNIBAL – The United Way of the Mark Twain Area kicked off their 2022 Campaign at a crowded riverfront Thursday evening complete with a bouncy house, cornhole matches, food and live music.
This year’s campaign is “Inspire the Future” and the campaign chair is Dawn Lowrey of US Bank. Lowry said they hope this year to inspire people to not only better themselves but to also help their community members and that they will then pass it on.
“I am looking forward to getting out and visiting with community members through the workforce campaigns involving our agencies and some different events as well,” she said. “And getting to talk to our community members and listening to them and making sure we are filling needs.”
Lowrey said for the workforce campaign, they will be meeting with organizations and different employers in the community and talking to employees about the good that United Way does, and how they might impact their local communities.
She hopes to get the word out on how the United Way helps the community, and their partnering organizations, as she often finds that people have heard of the United Way but often don’t know what they do.
She especially wants people to know that the dollars invested in the United Way, as well as other organizations, stay local. The five counties in their coverage area see the benefit when others invest their time and treasures into the organization.
Many partnering organizations were also on site, including the Childhood Advocacy Center, the YMCA, the Salvation Army and more.
“Tonight is about giving agencies a chance to be recognized. There are so many wonderful agencies in our community that they impact people’s lives in a lot of ways they really don’t understand or imagine,” said Lowrey. “
