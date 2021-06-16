HANNIBAL — The United Way of the Mark Twain Area is closing the books on successful Be A Hero 2020-21 campaign in the toughest year in organization’s history.
United Way raised more than $575,000 for organizations and to directly assist individuals during the course of the 2020-21 campaign cycle.
Additionally, United Way made connections for food costing upward of $2 million dollars to make its way to families within the area served by the United Way of the Mark Twain Area. This included pork, enough for over 60,000 meals, and USDA Farm to Families Food Boxes that originally included produce but then produce, dairy, and meat products.
“Fundraising during a pandemic was something that no one had ever done before at the United Way of the Mark Twain Area, or at any nonprofit,” said Forrest Gossett, former Salt River Journal editor served as chair of the Be A Hero campaign. “Our leadership knew it would be tough to raise dollars during the uncertain times brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the organization’s leadership also knew that dollars were needed by local organizations to support critical services more than ever before.”
Each year United Way hosts an annual campaign to raise dollars to benefit organizations in the community. United Way acts as a local fundraising entity to ensure many local organizations have the financial resources they need to make their missions come to life.
This past year, in addition to the annual campaign, United Way also launched a COVID-19 Response Fund to assist organizations with additional financial support. Individuals, companies, and foundations greatly supported the United Way financially through the annual campaign, COVID-19 Response Fund, and other special projects.
Two weeks after Gossett was named the campaign chair in February 2020, the world changed because of the novel coronavirus virus. Individuals were laid off, families had to educate children from home, and everyone faced much uncertainty. Individuals were coming to agencies for help who never sought assistance before. Gossett challenged the board of directors of the United Way to respond to the needs of the organizations to make certain they had the resources they needed to deal with the challenges they were facing.
“The last word wide pandemic was 100 years ago,” said Gossett. “There was no play book on how to handle a pandemic.”
Gossett asked the board to set a lofty campaign goal as he knew organizations would need financial support. The Be A Hero Campaign’s goal was sat a stretch goal of $425,000. Dollars designated specifically to the annual campaign did not come in at this rate. However, dollars to United Way more than exceeded this number by $150,000.
“We knew setting a high campaign goal was risky, but to borrow the wisdom of the late Robert F. Kennedy, ‘Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly,’ and we needed to out ourselves our there,” Gossett said. “I am proud to be part of an organization with leadership that asked, what can I do to help, instead of saying, we can’t do anything about this. Northeast Missouri stepped up to ensure individuals who were personally impacted by COVID-19 had the resources they needed.”
United Way is starting to prepare for the 2021-22 campaign. Organizations are being selected that will benefit from the 2021-22 campaign which will be chaired by Kevin Arthaud, the Organizational Development Director at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System.
Formal fundraising for the 2021-22 campaign will begin this fall.
The United Way of the Mark Twain Area works towards the mission, “to increase the capacity of people to care for one another.” This is done by creating opportunities for individuals to give of their time, talents, and treasures to local organizations that work to empower all individuals to achieve their potential through education, financial stability, and healthy lives.