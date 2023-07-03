PERRY, Mo. — Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening near Perry.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Anthony D. Cooley, 67, of Defiance was heading west at 6:35 p.m. on Mo. 154 two miles west of Route J when it went off the left side of the road. The driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to drive off the right side of the road before striking a mailbox and a storm drain.
