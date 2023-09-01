LOUISIANA, Mo. — Two men were injured Wednesday night as a vehicle was being repossessed in Louisiana.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Matthew R. Hamby, 41, and Lewis D. Shepard, 49, both of Louisiana, were attempting at 6:45 p.m. to repossess a 2004 Ford Freestar parked in the driveway of 220 Delaware. The patrol said Jeremiah Presten, 39, of Louisiana, entered the vehicle and began backing up, striking Hamby, then put the vehicle in drive and struck Shepard before leaving the scene.
