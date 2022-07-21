COLUMBIA, Mo. — Hailie Hark and Andrew Krigbaum, both of Hannibal, are among Missouri’s brightest high school students who attended the Missouri Scholars Academy (MSA) in June at the University of Missouri.
MSA began in 1985 and each summer provides more than 300 rising high school juniors the opportunity to expand their educational and social skills. The program provides enrichment opportunities to support learning and personal development for gifted Missouri students, and offers a variety of daily extracurricular activities to enhance critical thinking and communication. More than 11,000 students have completed the academy to date.
Hark, who is entering her junior year at Hannibal High School, is the daughter of John and Tracie Hark.
Krigbaum also attends Hannibal High School and is entering his junior year. The son of Brenda and Lance Krigbaum, Andrew participates in choir, drama club and Esports.
“I was able to explore different career options, which helped me think about what I am interested in for the future,” Krigbaum said.
As the state’s largest and oldest public, land-grant university, Mizzou has more than 30,000 students, 13,000 full-time employees and 305,000 alumni. Since 2015, the Missouri Scholars Academy has been administered by the MU Honors College.
