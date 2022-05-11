HANNIBAL — Hannibal will relive Mark Twain’s version of the Old West from his 1872 novel “Roughing It” as a downtown street steps back into the western era on Memorial Day weekend for the return of one of Hannibal’s favorite festivals, Twain on Main.
The event is sponsored by Historic Hannibal Marketing Council and with approximately 20,000 visitors last year over the weekend, it’s a celebration of Twain that everyone can enjoy with free admission for the whole family.
Linda Studer, chair of the Twain on Main festival committee, said the family-friendly event is something they want the community to enjoy. The festival is free other than a few activities which will charge a nominal fee.
Studer also said a new attraction this year will be can-can dancers from South Shelby Scarlett’s, coached by Jackie Totten, which will part of the saloon show.
The crowd is encouraged to dress the part, although it’s not required, and walk the western-themed street where they will be entertained by a variety of street performers and more than 100 vendors featuring arts, crafts and cowboy-themed food, including alligator. Locally produced wines and specialty craft beers can be enjoyed by adults in the Wine & Beer Garden.
Although, festival attendees should watch out for robbers and “WANTED” criminals as they stroll the Wild West. Staged shootouts and a bank robbery will be happening in the street, just like the cowpoke days that Twain described.
The kids will be deputized in the “WANTED” game where posters featuring the likeness of Annie Oakley, “Wild Bill” Hickok and other notorious outlaws of the day, as well as fictional ones, will be displayed throughout downtown. Kids will receive a piece of gold whenever they catch one on the street.
Professor Farquar & Polecat Annie will also return with their medicine show along with Storyteller W.T. Johnson.
Cowboy College will be in session at the OK Corral on Hill Street and it’s a school all ages will enjoy. Learn to lasso from real cowboys and how to make a jump rope out of bailer twine, pan for gold, and target shoot with bows and arrows at Buffy Lou — a buffalo made out of a 50-gallon barrel.
Studer said they are still looking for volunteers for Cowboy College and and for street performers who want to share a special talent with the crowds.
“Any activity that they did in the 1800s that is what we are trying to recreate,” she said.
The fun will extend into the evening on Saturday with a hoedown from 5-7 p.m.
More fun at Twain on Main includes:
- A western saloon with saloon shows
- Costume contests for visitors, vendors, and merchants
- A free petting zoo, with a nominal charge to feed them
- Pony rides for a nominal charge
- Games with the Tom and Becky ambassadors
