Twain on Main event needs volunteers

HANNIBAL — During Memorial Day weekend, downtown Hannibal will transform into the Wild West.
Twain on Main drew about 20,000 people over the course of the weekend last year.
Linda Studer, the event coordinator, is gearing up for another exciting weekend on May 28 and 29.
With old west shootouts, a bank robbery skit right on the street, saloon shows, street performers and much more, the event is meant to bring a Silver Dollar City type experience to Hannibal but without the cost of an expensive theme park.
Studer is looking for volunteers to participate in the fun, and the biggest need is for the Cowboy College, where people of all ages gather to learn tricks of the trades from the western era.
Volunteers can dress in western garb and learn along with the students.
From roping with cowboys, learning to rope from twine, panning for gold, and target shooting at Buffy Lou, the buffalo made out of a big 50-gallon barrel, Cowboy College is free for all.
“We had a lot of grannies there last year trying to do the roping, and that was fun,” she said.
Studer said the more people who volunteer, the more activities they can include.
There is no specific skill level required to volunteer for Cowboy College, but if anyone has a special skill to bring then that is welcome.
They are also looking for some special talents to showcase at the event. Street entertainers who can perform with the 1800s western theme are wanted.
From fiddle players or banjo players to jugglers or country music and bluegrass musicians, they encourage a wide range of talent.
Studer said entertainers are welcome to put out tip jars, and previous performers have received good amounts of gratuities.
“Some of them are coming back this year because they felt like they earned enough tips to make it worth their time,” she said.
Studer said performances can be worked around a schedule as needed, and that all entertainers are spread throughout Main Street to ensure audiences can hear each one.
They are also looking for demonstrators with special skill sets such as blacksmiths, glass blowers, basket weavers – any type of craftsman work performed in the western era.
“There are a lot of people who do that as a hobby and sometimes they enjoy showing their skills,” she said. “We would love to be able to provide a place for them to do that.”
She also suggested that someone who can do card tricks would be a good addition, and added that anyone can bring them their ideas.
“Any activity that they did in the 1800s that is what we are trying to recreate,” she said.
To find out more or sign up to volunteer, contact Linda Studer at mississippimarketplace@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.