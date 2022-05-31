HANNIBAL — It went from a meandering crowd to a chaotic manhunt on Main Street in Hannibal last Sunday afternoon when Sheriff Wild Bill Hickok, Annie Oakley and a group of young deputies chased and dragged the notorious Ol’ Sledge to jail after he robbed the bank for the fourth time in two days.
The staged robbery was part of the fun at the annual Twain on Main festival where the downtown street stepped back into the Old West lined with a variety of vendors, street performers, and a line-up of saloon shows.
Sheriff Hickok was played by Dale Delaporte, Annie Oakley was played by Melissa Cummins, and Ol’ Sledge was played by Jim Dewey.
Delaporte said when the bank robbery happened throughout the day, they called for the kids in the crowd to come help bring him in, and after he was brought to justice, parents lined up with their little deputies to take pictures with Ol’ Sledge behind bars.
“They come right to it to help,” he said. “The kids have a blast with it.”
Laney Eyestone, 9, was at the OK Corral where she learned to lasso a rope and enjoyed visiting with animals from Full Moon Farms and Petting Zoo, including Sandy, the 18-year-old tortoise who was a crowd favorite to take pictures with.
Laney, who traveled about six hours with her family to Hannibal, said the Twain on Main theme went right along with what she learned in school.
“I think it’s a good theme because I had a history lesson in class and learned about Annie Oakley,” she said.
Annie Oakley was part of the “MOST WANTED” scavenger hunt for kids, which also included Ol’ Sledge, Sheriff Hickok and familiar names like Calamity Jane; even Mark Twain was on the arrest list.
To play the game, kids in the crowd were deputized and given a handout with the mugshots of each character who they were to search the crowd for throughout the day. Once caught, the criminal placed a gold coin in a bag each participant received.
Linda Studer, the event coordinator, said the scavenger hunt has been a favorite of hers for the three years it’s been part of the festival.
Studer said that they have received good feedback from visitors on this year’s festival and especially the entertainment. Favorites like Professor Farquar and Polecat Annie returned with their medicine and magic show.
She said a crowd pleaser this year were the can-can dancers, which was one of the saloon shows performed by the South Shelby Scarlets, the South Shelby High School dance team.
“Out of all of the things at the festival they were the most talked about,” said Studer. “It was such a great play into the western theme.”
Many of the shows featured at Twain on Main are by top-notch performers that in other venues would cost money to see.
Studer said keeping Twain on Main as low-cost as possible is an important element of the event. Other than nominal fees, like $6 pony rides, everything other than food and vendor items is free.
“Families only have so much money so if we can give them that free entertainment then they have money to spend with merchants and vendors,” she said. “That way you can afford the snow cones or whatever it is that makes you happy.”
Studer said the event draw approximately 20,000 people each year, and said that Hannibal hotels were completely full for the weekend, causing some to stay overnight in Palmyra.
One of the shows featured at Twain on Main is Mark Twain Himself, played by Richard Garey, a professional actor and humorist who is now in his 20th season of portraying Samuel Clemens in his one-man show at the Old Planters Barn in Hannibal.
Garey said the western theme of Twain on Main brings light to an often overlooked part of Hannibal’s tradition. He also complimented Hannibal’s rich tradition of annual festivals and said that many towns want to hold these types of events but aren’t able to.
“It takes a lot of volunteers and a lot of people are involved in these. I really encourage other people in Hannibal to get involved,” Garey said. “It benefits the town, there’s no question.”
Studer said they are already looking forward to what next year will bring.
